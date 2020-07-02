Posted: Jul 02, 2020 9:39 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 9:40 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has released a list of construction projects across the state that will impact travel on major highways and interstates from Thursday, July 2nd to Monday, July 6th.

In Washington County, U.S Highway 75 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Kansas state line as part of an improvement project by the Kansas Department of Transportation just north of the state line. US 75 is also narrowed to one lane in each direction two miles north of State Highway 10 near Copan for bridge rehabilitation.

Drivers can also expect various lane closures on north and southbound US-75 from seven miles north of the Tulsa/Washington County line near Ramona to six miles south of US-60 near Bartlesville for bridge work. Drivers should also be alert to lane shifts on US-60 about two miles east of US-75 near Bartlesville for a highway and bridge reconstruction project.

In Osage County, State Highway 99 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals directing traffic approximately two miles and four miles south of the Kansas state line for a bridge replacement project.

Listed below is more construction projects across the State of Oklahoma that have been listed by ODOT that will impact travel on major highways and interstates during the Independence Day holiday:

Statewide :

I-40 narrowed at US-62 West/SH-27 in Okemah, Okfuskee Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Clearview Rd. (mm 227) and US-62 West/SH-27 (mm 221) in Okemah for pavement reconstruction.

I-40 narrowed at US-69B in Checotah, McIntosh Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-69B (mm 265) in Checotah for a bridge reconstruction project.

I-40 narrowed at SH-82 in Vian, Sequoyah Co.

I-40 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-82 (mm 297) in Vian for a bridge reconstruction project.

I-40 narrowed at US-64 near Sallisaw, Sequoyah Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-64 (mm 311) in Sallisaw as part of an interchange improvement project.

I-35 narrowed at US-60 near Tonkawa, Kay Co.

I-35 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between US-60 (mm 214) near Tonkawa and SH-15 (mm 203) for bridge rehabilitation.

I-35 lanes shifted between Goldsby and Purcell, McClain Co.

North and southbound I-35 lanes are shifted between SH-74 South (mm 104) and Ladd Rd. (mm 101) between Goldsby and Purcell two bridge and ramp improvement projects.

I-35 narrowed at SH-59 near Wayne, McClain Co.

Northbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane from just south of SH-59 (mm 86) near Wayne to about three miles north of SH-59 for pavement reconstruction. Southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane between SH-59 (mm 86) and about three miles south of SH-59. Drivers can expect lengthy delays and congestion in this work zone.

I-35 narrowed at SH-19 in Pauls Valley, Garvin Co.

I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction SH-19 (mm 72) in Pauls Valley for bridge rehabilitation.

I-35 ramps at SH-29 near Wynnewood close daily, Garvin Co.

Drivers can expect the following closures at I-35 and SH-29 (mm 66) near Wynnewood for surface repairs:

The northbound I-35 off-ramp to SH-29 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1

The northbound I-35 on-ramp from SH-29 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2

The southbound I-35 off-ramp to SH-29 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 6

North and southbound I-35 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane at SH-29 during these times.

US-75 narrowed in Henryetta, Okmulgee Co.

US-75/US-62 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between I-40 and US-266 in Henryetta for a bridge rehabilitation project.

US-69 narrowed south of Adair, Mayes Co.

Southbound US-69 is narrowed to one lane south of Adair from CR E440 and extending south two miles for surface repairs.

US-69 narrowed near McAlester, Pittsburg Co.

US-69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction just north of US-270, north of McAlester, for pavement rehabilitation.

US-69/75 narrowed near Caney, Atoka/Bryan Co.

Southbound US-69 is narrowed to one lane between Caney and Caddo for pavement reconstruction.

US-69/75 intermittently narrows near Durant, Bryan Co.

US-69/75 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction south of US-70 near Durant for an interchange project.

US-81 narrowed at SH-45 near Enid, Garfield Co.

US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-45 near Enid and Keowee Rd. near Kremlin for pavement rehabilitation.

US-81 narrowed near US-412 in Enid, Garfield Co.

US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction north of US-412 in Enid for an bridge reconstruction project.

US-81 intermittently narrows in Kingfisher, Kingfisher Co.

US-81/Main St. is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-33 and Sheridan Ave. in Kingfisher for a pavement rehabilitation project.

US-77 narrowed near Newkork, Kay Co.

US-77 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals in half-mile segments between E. Home Rd. and E. Fork Rd. north of Newkirk for resurfacing and shoulder construction.

US-412 narrowed at Verdigris River Overflow near Catoosa, Rogers Co.

US-412 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Verdigris River Overflow, located just west of the Verdigris River, near Catoosa for a bridge replacement project.

US-270 narrowed near McAlester, Pittsburg, Co.

US-270 is narrowed to one lane in each direction just east of US-69 near McAlester for a bridge rehabilitation project.

US-70 closed, detoured east of US-183 near Davidson, Tillman Co.

East and westbound US-70 is closed east of US-183 near Davidson for a bridge reconstruction project. Traffic is detoured to US-183, SH-5 and SH-54.

US-60 narrowed near SH-125 near Fairland, Ottawa Co.

Drivers should be alert to temporary signals or flaggers directing traffic on US-60 from SH-125 to half a mile to the northeast in Fairland for a pavement rehabilitation project.

US-64 narrowed near SH-99 near Cleveland, Pawnee Co.

US-64 is narrowed and lanes are shifted just south of SH-99 in Cleveland for bridge replacement.

US-59 narrowed near I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike near Afton, Ottawa Co.

Drivers should be alert to various lane closures with flaggers directing traffic on US-59 from just north of the I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike junction to near US-69 for a resurfacing project.

SH-51 ramp open at I-35 near Stillwater, Payne Co.

The westbound SH-51 ramp to southbound I-35 near Stillwater and the merge area onto southbound I-35 are now fully open following bridge repairs.

SH-66/I-40 Business narrowed in Elk City, Beckham Co.

Westbound SH-66/I-40 Business is narrowed to one lane about one mile west of I-40 in Elk City for bridge reconstruction.

SH-5 closed, detoured west of SH-6 near Eldorado, Jackson Co.

North and southbound SH-5 is closed about two miles west of SH-6 near Eldorado for bridge reconstruction. Traffic is detoured to US-62, SH-34 and SH-6.

SH-20 narrowed near SH-10 near Jay, Delaware Co.

SH-20 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals directing traffic one mile east of SH-10 near Jay for a bridge rehabilitation project.

SH-82 narrowed near SH-20 in Salina, Mayes Co.

SH-82 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals directing traffic over Saline Creek about two miles south of SH-20 in Salina for bridge replacement

Tulsa Metro :

US-64/SH-51 ramp closed at 15th St., city streets narrowed

The westbound US-64/SH-51 on-ramp at 15th St. South remains closed until further notice as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.

Lewis Ave. and 15th St. South are narrowed under US-64/SH-51; expect delays in these corridors.

I-44 lanes shifted, ramps closed at 33rd W. Ave.

Drivers should be alert to lane shifts on east and westbound I-44 at 33rd W. Ave. until further notice as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project.

The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to 33rd W. Ave. and the westbound I-44 on-ramp from 33rd W. Ave. are closed until further notice.

SH-11 narrowed, ramps closed and detoured near Tulsa International Airport

As part of a SH-11 bridge rehabilitation project in Tulsa scheduled for overall completion in summer 2020, delays can be expected in the following areas. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time, especially those heading to the Tulsa International Airport complex.

SH-11 is narrowed to one open lane in each direction from Pine St. to the Tulsa International Airport complex until further notice. Be alert to traffic shifts in this corridor.

The westbound SH-11 off ramp to Virgin St. (Airport Terminal) is closed through the summer; detour to Pine St. and follow signed detour route to Memorial Dr. until further notice. Allow extra time to reach the TIA Terminal complex for arriving/departing flights during this time.

I-44 lanes shifted at 165th E. Ave.

Drivers should be alert to reduced speeds and shifted lanes on east and westbound I-44 at 165th E. Ave. through summer 2020 as part of an ongoing widening project.

SH-11 (36th St. North) closed, detoured at Peoria Ave.

All lanes of east and westbound SH-11 (36th St. North) are closed between Peoria Ave. and Lewis Ave. through early fall 2020 for a bridge replacement project at Dirty Butter Creek. The detour will direct traffic to US-75, SH-20 and SH-11 around this closure. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in this corridor.

US-412/US-64 narrowed at 209th W. Ave.

Drivers can expect various lane and shoulder closures on east and westbound US-412/US-64 at 209th W. Ave. through summer 2020 as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. Temporary signals are in place on 209th W. Avenue.

Oklahoma City Metro :

I-235/I-44 interchange work continues through 2021; expect lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures

Motorists should be alert to changing conditions including lane shifts, narrowed lanes and workers along northbound and southbound I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St. and along eastbound and westbound I-44 between Western Ave. (mm 126) and Kelley Ave. (mm 128B). Eastbound and westbound I-44 lanes are shifted to the south through spring 2020. Motorists also should be prepared for limited merge areas at on- and off-ramps along I-235 and I-44. Drivers are reminded to plan ahead and use their Off Broadway alternate routes of I-35, I-40, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway and Martin Luther King Ave. to avoid the area.

More information: ok.gov/odot/I-235_I-44_interchange.html

I-35 narrowed at S.E. 59th St. through Thursday

Northbound I-35 is intermittently narrowed to two lanes at S.E. 59th St. (mm 122B) through Thursday, July 2 for bridge joint repair. Motorists should be alert to lane shifts in the area and plan extra travel time.

I-40 narrows at Peebly Rd., I-40 work continues between I-240 and Peebly Rd. through summer 2020

Westbound I-40 is narrowed to two lanes between Peebly Rd. (mm 169) and I-240 (mm 165) for ongoing widening and interchange reconstruction at Choctaw Rd. continuing through summer 2020. Eastbound I-40 is open to three lanes in this area; however, drivers can continue to expect lane shifts in the work zone.

More information: ok.gov/odot/I40_and_Choctaw_Road.html

US-62/N.E. 23rd St. narrowed near Midwest Blvd. in Midwest City through summer 2020

Drivers can expect various lane closures on east and westbound US-62/N.E. 23rd St. between Midwest Blvd. and Air Depot Blvd. in Midwest City through summer 2020 for bridge painting.

SH-152/Airport Rd. narrowed at S.W. 59th St. through early July for turnpike project

Eastbound SH-152/Airport Rd. is narrowed to one lane between S.W. 59th St. and Council Rd. through early July for ongoing construction by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. For more information, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 405.425.3600 or visit pikepass.com