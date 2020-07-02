Posted: Jul 02, 2020 9:50 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville’s offices will be closed on Friday, July 3rd due to the Independence Day Holiday.

Police and fire services will continue as normal. City Offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Monday, July 6th.

All Washington County offices will be closed on Friday for Independence Day. County business will continue as normally scheduled on Monday, July 6th. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will continue as normal through the weekend.