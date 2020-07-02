Posted: Jul 02, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 10:27 AM

Max Gross

Six new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Osage County according to the latest situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday. Osage County is now reporting a total of 174 cases, 142 recoveries and eight deaths due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting one new case for a total of 401, with 342 recoveries and 39 deaths. Nowata County is listing 34 cases, 31 recoveries and one death.

The OSDH is listing five new deaths statewide in the last 24 hours. 395 Oklahomans have died from the coronavirus. 14,539 cumulative cases are being listed in the state. 539 new cases are being reported by the OSDH. 368 people are currently hospitalized statewide, a slight decrease since Wednesday’s report.

