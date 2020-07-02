Posted: Jul 02, 2020 1:36 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 1:37 PM

Garrett Giles

In mid-May, the Dewey City Council agreed that the Dewey Fire Department located at 801 N. Cherokee Avenue could use some work.

Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox said four overhead bay doors and three openers are going to be replaced at Dewey Fire. He said the overhead bay doors have worn out over time, and the parts for the openers are also obsolete.

The 12-foot by 12-foot doors with three rows of glass in them are heavy, and it is extremely difficult to open them by hand. The new doors will be insulated, so it will help Dewey Fire with its gas bill in the winter.

They are going to replace the exterior east and south sheet metal and trim at the fire station as well. Chief Cox said they are also going to have a leak in the ceiling repaired in the northeastern portion of the Dewey Fire Department. He said the upgrades are helping them quite a bit, and he can see many more upgrades to come. Equipment, truck and other upgrades will help the DFD better serves its citizens.

The City of Dewey has contracted with both Overhead Door and Robert Lee Construction, LLC for the project that is currently underway. The project is estimated to cost $23,000. The money is coming from the City of Dewey's Capital Improvement Budget for the year.