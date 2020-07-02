Posted: Jul 02, 2020 2:19 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 2:37 PM

Trey Stumpff

The Bartlesville Community Center has announced that a free Christian music concert is coming to the new Tower Center at Unity Square in August. The event is titled, “The Freedom To Worship Tour” and will feature a popular name in Christian Music.

Here is Community Center Managing Directer Val Callaghan talking about the lineup,

The Freedom To Worship Tour will be one of the first concerts that Unity Square will be hosting this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will take place on Sunday, August 9th at 6:00 p.m. The concert will be free for people to attend. A love offering will be taken as well.