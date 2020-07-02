Posted: Jul 02, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

More than 22 million jobs were lost across America in March and April, causing the unemployment rate to bottom out at 14.7 percent. Newly released numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the combination of a steady job report in May, combined with five million jobs gained in the month of June, the unemployment rate is back down to 11.7 percent.

Local numbers for the state of Oklahoma haven't yet been released, but May unemployment numbers set at 12.6, well below the national average. Here is Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt talking about his confidence that Oklahoma's economy would rebound strong in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the jobless rate falling, the data also suggests that there were a number of people who lost their job permanently in the month of June.