Posted: Jul 02, 2020 2:39 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 2:55 PM

Max Gross

Kendall and Ashley Burnett, a couple accused of sexual abuse of a minor child in February both stood before a judge for preliminary hearings at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday.

Kendall Burnett appeared first and had all but one of his charges dismissed. The only charge that remained was for bail jumping.Burnett orignally faced eight charges that included child sexual abuse and production of child pornography. However, assistant district attorney Will Drake says the intent of the state is to re-file similar charges next week. Kendall Burnett remains in custody at the Washington County Jail and is not bondable due to other legal matters.

Several witnesses gave testimony against Ashley Burnett during her separate trial. Witnesses claim discovering Facebook messages where the two talk about lewd activity with the minor girl. A police investigator interviewed Burnett after her arrest and stated that she claimed to have knowledge of the alleged abuse as well pornographic material involving the victim.

Special judge Jared Sigler determined that there was probable cause to bind over Ashley Burnett for district court arraignment. She faces charges including enabling sexual abuse and exploitation of a child among other counts. She is due back in court on August 12.