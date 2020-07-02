Posted: Jul 02, 2020 3:05 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 3:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Three Oklahoma Highway Patrol Motor Troopers are recovering after being injured in a crash Thursday morning on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City at 10:53 a.m.

The troopers (pictured below) were part of the motorcade procession for fallen Tulsa Police Officer, Sgt. Craig Johnson. The procession left Tulsa earlier in the morning headed for LifeShare Transplant Donor Services of Oklahoma at 6105 N. Robinson in Oklahoma City.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike between Broadway Extension and Eastern. The investigation into exactly what caused the crash is ongoing but three motorcycle troopers sustained injuries.

The injured troopers are identified as Trooper Rocky Barnes #393, a 22 year veteran of the patrol, Trooper Steve Eason #419, an 18 year veteran of the patrol and Trooper Ron Watson #817, a 30 year veteran of the patrol. Two of the troopers have already been released from the hospital and a third will remain hospitalized.

On Wednesday, KWON reported on the Bartlesville Police Department's trip to Tulsa to show that Tulsa Police Department that they were standing with them during their time of need.

Picture below from left to right: Trooper Barnes, Trooper Eason, Trooper Watson.