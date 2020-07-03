Posted: Jul 03, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2020 12:57 PM

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases is now in the single digits for both Washington and Nowata counties. There are currently eight active cases in Washington County and four in Nowata County. Meanwhile, Osage County is currently holding at 21 active cases.

On the state level, the percentage of increased recoveries again outpaced the percentage of new positives cases. Recoveries increased 4.3 percent compared to positive cases which increased 3.6 percent. The number of active cases statewide is 3,148, an increase of 52 from Thursday.

According to the latest numbers from the State Department of Health, over 353-thousand tests have been administered with 96 percent coming back as negative and 4-percent positive.

