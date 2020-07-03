Posted: Jul 03, 2020 11:33 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2020 12:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Adams Golf Course, located at 5801 S.E. Tuxedo Blvd., has 54 new golf carts.

Summer hours at the course are 7:00 a.m. to dark. Clubhouse limitations are still in effect and drinking fountains and restrooms remained locked due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The course has resumed allowing admission to non-residents of Washington County and has switched to 10 minute intervals along with allowing "fivesomes" and two riders per cart.

For more information, visit adamsmunigolf.com or call 918.331.3900.

Photo by Debbie Niece