Garrett Giles

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge has announced that they have been named a “2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

This May, TCWR celebrated 28 years of rescuing animals from the Big Cat Trade. The organization provides a lifetime home for these survivors while advocating for laws to protect them at the federal level. Considered Eureka Springs’ premiere #EthicalTourism destination, the Refuge is open to the public, providing education to visitors about the struggles these animals face and inspiring positive changes towards their future.

TCWR President and founder Tanya Smith expressed her pride in receiving the honor, explaining, “It’s a wonderful accomplishment that speaks not only to the work we are doing, but also to the support we have from those outside of our organization who, even in the face of a global pandemic, continue to create a space where our animal residents can thrive.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge received from volunteers, donors and advocates.

A recent review left on the GreatNonprofits website by user “Stacy R.3” raves, “We have been visiting for 20+ years. So impressed with improvements and animal care over the years. Wonderful way to teach others about how bad large cat trade is and how we can all help. They are a wonderful sanctuary for those rescued beauties.”

“Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.”

GreatNonprofits.org is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6-million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.