Posted: Jul 03, 2020 1:36 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2020 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt recently authorized the release of one-hundred million dollars of Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to help small businesses across the state of Oklahoma. It is titled the Oklahoma Business Relief Program and is very similar to the Federal Paycheck Protection Program. Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash knows things like will help the town rebound from COVID-19.

This program is needs based and the maximum grant awarded will be in the amount of $25,000. More information can be found at okcommerce.gov.