Posted: Jul 03, 2020 1:54 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2020 1:54 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman charged with two counts of embezzlement earlier this year appeared in court in Washington County recently. Leslie Blevins had a status date on June 26 in front of district judge Linda Thomas. Blevins will have a preliminary hearing set for August 11 where evidence and witness statements will be presented against her.

It is alleged that Blevins wrongfully converted $450,000 from a 90-year-old female victim. Blevins held power of attorney over the woman. She was arrested for this incident in late-January. The transactions occurred between January 2016 and April 2019.

A separate incident in which it’s alleged that Blevins embezzled nearly $40,000 from a mentally-delayed victim was brought forward in February. She posted a $50,000 bond for these cases previously.