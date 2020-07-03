Posted: Jul 03, 2020 3:47 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2020 3:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. applauds the Washington Redskins organization for moving away from any and all depictions of Native Americans as mascots, in chants and any other form of team promotion.

In a statement, Chief Hoskin Jr. said, “The use of ‘Redskins’ as a team name is offensive and wrong, as are many other names and depictions of Native Americans across sports. The time for meaningful dialogue on cultural appropriation of Native Americans in this country is long overdue.”

Chief Hoskin went on to say that too many Americans are unaware that tribal nations and proud American Indian people are thriving and remain a vital part of the American tapestry. He said the 573 federally recognized Native American tribes are each distinct, sovereign governments with their own unique history, culture and language, and should be respected as such.

Below is the full statement from Chief Hoskin Jr.: