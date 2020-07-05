Posted: Jul 05, 2020 1:16 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2020 1:21 PM

The Dewey City Council may appoint a councilmember to fill the vacant position on the Dewey Economic Development Authority in their next meeting.

Later in the meeting, the council may enter into an executive session. Once the Dewey City Council exits the session, they will consider and possibly vote to approve an employment contract for City Judge Robert Fries for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year. They will go on to consider a contract for City Manager Kevin Trease for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.

Discussion and possible action to approve the renewing of public official bonds for the City Clerk and the City Treasurer will take place in the upcoming Dewey City Council meeting. The council may discuss and possibly approve the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 contract between the City of Dewey and the Washington County Historical Society as well.

Then, the council will discuss and possibly vote to approve the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 contract between the city and the Tom Mix Museum. Later, the council will consider and possibly approve a twelve month note with Arvest Bank for the lease purchase of vehicles.

The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6th at City Hall, which is located at 411 E. Don Tyler Ave.