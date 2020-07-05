Posted: Jul 05, 2020 1:20 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2020 1:24 PM

Dewey City Judge Robert Fries will lead the oath of office for newly elected officials in Monday night’s Dewey Public Works Authority meeting.

From there, the authority will discuss and possibly accept a proposal from Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc. for engineering services for a sanitary sewer line extension on West 1400 Road in Dewey. The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene after the Dewey City Council meeting at Dewey City Hall. The authority will meet in the Council Chamber of City Hall, which is located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.