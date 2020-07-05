Posted: Jul 05, 2020 1:39 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2020 1:59 PM

Garrett Giles

During the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education’s next meeting, the board will elect the next president, vice president and clerk of the school board.

The board will also consider and possibly approve a renewal of the sublease agreement between the district and the Dewey Educational Facilities Authority for the fiscal year as required under the provisions of the agreement. Then, the board will consider and possibly approve the DPS Professional Development Committee and Plan for the next school year.

In their next meeting, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will consider and possibly approve the district’s extra duty stipend schedule for the upcoming school year.

Meal prices for all school sites will be considered and possibly approved by the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education as well. Then, the board may approve the Parent and Student Handbook for the upcoming school year. Lastly, the board may approve the renewal of the lease purchase agreement with De Lage Landen Public Finance for copiers and printer for the upcoming school year.

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6th.