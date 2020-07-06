Posted: Jul 06, 2020 9:46 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2020 12:42 PM

Garrett Giles

A memorandum of understanding was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning in regards to a parking lot agreement that was tabled two weeks ago.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said the MOU is between the Commissioners, the Washington County Office of the District Judge, the Washington County Office of the District Attorney, the Washington County Office of the Court Clerk, and the Washington County Courthouse Building Commission. He said the original agreement that the Building Commission, by way of the District Judge responsible for Washington County, wanted that agreement placed as an attachment to the deed, and he took exception to the clouding of the title intentionally.

After having the ADA review the agreement, the memorandum of understanding was created.

The Washington County Courthouse Building Commission is in the process of dissolving. Commissioner Antle said the MOU is the cleanest way to effectively convey the Commissioners' responsibility to the members of the Building Commissioners individually. He said he did not want to make an agreement with the Building Commission right before it dissolves and then they have something attached to a deed indefinitely.

The memorandum of understanding’s purpose is to say there will be 32 parking spots available to the courts. Those spots will be handled and assigned by each office.

Mike Dunlap, the Chairman of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, said that the Washington County Courthouse Building Commission has accomplished a lot during its time. He said the Commission was able to acquire the Washington County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville near Bartlesville City Hall and the Washington County Courthouse.

The Washington County Building Commission was also able to purchase the land between the courthouse and the administration building that allowed for the parking lot to be built that led to Monday morning's memorandum of understanding.