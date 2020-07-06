Posted: Jul 06, 2020 10:18 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2020 11:08 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners made a ruling after four weeks of debate over a road use dispute at the area known as Devil’s Backbone on Road 26. Oklahoma statute says the commissioners could modify the status of any road if there are 12 signatures on a petition from those who live nearby. No signatures were provide by the petitioners so Nowata County district two commissioner Doug Sonenberg said the road will remain open.

A group led by Danielle Sotello came before the commissioners to try to close off the road near property they purchased and planned to develop. The group said those who use the area for fishing access to Oologah Lake had vandalized their property.

In 1996, a similar dispute was heard and the board opted to keep the road open back then as well. District one commissioner Burke LaRue also provided proof of service in the area thus establishing it as a maintained county road.