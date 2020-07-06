Posted: Jul 06, 2020 1:50 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2020 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

There has been talks of adding a carnival to this year's Osage County Free Fair, but the effects of COVID-19 has made things difficult, as Fair Board Director Macy Strom is still unsure if they will be able to hold the event. Strom recently spoke with a representative of Spectacular Amusement and learned how much it would cost if they were to sign a contract, but had to back out because of health concerns.

Strom said they are looking at bringing in between 8 and 12 rides. That would cost anywhere between $24,000 to $28,000. Strom has been in contact with the organizers about having anything from pony rides, to a ferris wheel and a tilt a whirl for the adults. Strom said she has talked to some of the schools to see what their thoughts are.

The Osage County Free Fair is currently scheduled to take place during the second week of September at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska.