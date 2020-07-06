Posted: Jul 06, 2020 2:54 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2020 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

When preparing the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Amanda Howerton with Youth Services of Osage County, Inc. realized they were going to be $100,000 short of making their needed goal of nearly $440,000. To do better financially, Howerton began looking at different ways to make money. That is why she was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting asking for help.

This would help at risk youth coming into the youth service program. If the commissioners were to help the organization, it would cost the commissioners just over $100,000 a year, balancing out the budget shortfall the program faces. Howerton says there are 11 employees at the facility and there are usually close to six kids at the facility at one time. Howerton says it has been difficult making ends meet.

District one commissioner Randall Jones would like to help the organization, but he knows everyone is in dire straits with the times we are in right now.

The commissioners requested that they have time to get some more information on this subject before making a decision. As a result, they took no action on the item.