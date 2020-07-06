Posted: Jul 06, 2020 6:40 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2020 7:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey City Judge Rob Fries gave the oath of office to newly elected officials during the Dewey City Council on Monday night.

Cordell Rumsey is the newest addition to the council after being the only person to file for the Ward Three seat. Ashley Clark did not re-file for her seat on the council. Meanwhile, Wayne Sell (Ward One), Stephanie Hicks (Ward Two) and Kay Bales (Ward Four) were all sworn in as incumbents after winning closely contested races for their seats on the council in last Tuesday's Primary Election. Also swearing in was Mayor Tom Hays, who ran unopposed for the role.

Later in the meeting, the Dewey City Council appointed Councilman Rumsey to fill the vacant position on the Dewey Economic Development Authority. Mayor Hays said the authority was created to have five members. He said two of those positions would come from the Dewey City Council, including the mayor. In addition to that, there would be three citizens from the community that would serve on the authority.

Rumsey joins Mayor Hays, Craig Epps, Chris Revard, and Ashley Clark on the Dewey Economic Development Authority. Instead of serving as a council representative, Clark is serving on the authority as a member of the community.

From there, the Dewey City Council would enter into an executive session. Out of executive session, the employment contract of City Judge Robert Fries for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 was approved. The employment contract for City Manager Kevin Trease for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 was also approved on Monday night.

Also in the meeting, the council approved to renew public official bonds for the City Clerk and for the City Treasurer.