Posted: Jul 07, 2020 8:43 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2020 8:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley on Monday said four different committees have been working hard to come up with a plan for the start of school next month.

Representatives of teachers, parents, administrators, and students at the secondary level. However, because of the unique situation with COVID-19, BPS needs even more input to help them be a successful as they can be before the start of school.

A survey will go out on Tuesday to get an idea on what the community thinks about Bartlesville’s students and teachers wearing face coverings. In addition, Superintendent McCauley said BPS will share their initial draft of what their comprehensive plan looks like for starting school with their staff on Tuesday.

This will give Bartlesville Public School's staff the opportunity to review the information. A virtual meeting will be scheduled for all staff members on Thursday, July 9th.

The plan includes distance learning, in-person learning, transportation, cafeteria, social distancing and much more.BPS wants to address as many questions as they can as they move forward.

From the meeting on Thursday, July 9th, Superintendent McCauley said they will share the plan with the community on Monday, July 13th. Two meetings will be held on Wednesday, July 15th, and you will have the opportunity to drop by Custer Stadium at 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. so you can voice your opinion on the district’s plan.

Adjustments will then be made before the Monday, July 20th school board meeting. Superintendent McCauley said the goal is to develop the best plan that they can to meet the needs of their staff and students. He said they want to make sure that everyone know what school is going to look like come August.

Bartlesville Public Schools realizes that some parents may not feel comfortable sending their kids back to school during the pandemic. Superintendent McCauley said they will have virtual instruction available with in-person instruction come Thursday, Aug. 13th.

For more on school enrollment options, click here.