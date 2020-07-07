Posted: Jul 07, 2020 10:20 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2020 10:23 AM

Garrett Giles

There are 858 new coronavirus cases in Oklahoma according to Tuesday’s Situation Update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The OSDH is reporting five new deaths in the state; none occurred in the past 24 hours. These COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in Carter, Delaware, Garvin, McCurtain and Muskogee counties. Two women and three men have died from the virus. All were 50-years-old or older.

There are now 25 active cases in Washington County, 19 active cases in Osage County and two active cases in Nowata County.

426 Oklahomans are hospitalized, which is up from Monday’s 368 hospitalizations. 573 more recoveries were listed in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

More data from the OSDH can be found here.