Posted: Jul 08, 2020 8:20 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2020 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Hank Florio, 26, of Independence, Kansas, was arrested by the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, June 24th, after he was reported to be running around the Town of Wann with a gun.

According to the NCSO, when law enforcement arrived Florio ran away from a stolen vehicle wearing only his underwear. Florio was able to flee from law enforcement for about three hours. Florio was eventually arrested after he got out of a manure pond.

The gun Florio had in his possession was stolen from a residential burglary in Independence. Florio was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and burglary. Florio was arrested with the help of the South Coffeyville Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search.

The NCSO said this is an arrest, not a conviction.