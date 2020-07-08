Posted: Jul 08, 2020 5:10 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2020 5:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Ryan Cuevas, 32, of Moreno Valley, California, has been charged with financial institution fraud, aggravated identity theft, fraudulent use of a social security number, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

According to court documents, Cuevas fraudulently used other people’s identities when he purchased two vehicles and attempted to purchase a third vehicle in Bartlesville. The Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bartlesville Police Department are the investigative agencies.

United States Attorney Trent Shores announced the results on Wednesday of the July 2020 Federal Grand Jury B. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Below is the original story written on May 19th, 2020 :

A man has been charged in U.S. District Court for fraudulently using other people’s identities when he purchased two vehicles and attempted to purchase a third vehicle.

Ryan Andy Cuevas, 32, of Moreno Valley, California, is charged with financial institution fraud, aggravated identity theft, fraudulent use of a social security number and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

According to a Criminal Complaint, Cuevas allegedly submitted a fraudulent application for credit financing on Saturday, Nov. 30th, 2019, to Tinker Federal Credit Union for the purchase of an RV from Bob Hurley RV in Tulsa. In the process, Cuevas is alleged to have used the identity of R.Z, including R.Z.’s name and social security number. The defendant was approved for a $38,000 loan and eventually picked up the RV on Monday, Dec. 2nd, 2019, in Pawhuska.

On Monday, Dec. 2nd, Cuevas is also alleged to have used a false identity when applying for financing to purchase a truck suitable to pull the RV at Patriot Chevrolet in Bartlesville. According to the Criminal Complaint, Cuevas used a blended name from two different men, consisting of an address and California driver’s license belonging to S.R. and a social security number belonging to S.F.

Based on information received back from credit agencies and financial institutions, sales representatives at Patriot Chevrolet reported the questionable activity to the Bartlesville Police Department on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Sergeant Daniel Elkins with the BPD said that during the subsequent investigation and arrest, officers searched a 2011 Mercedes that Cuevas was driving and found fraudulent identity documents and the RV title and key.

Documents included copies of birth certificates, social security cards, social security number annual earnings reports, wage and earning statements from various employers and California driver’s licenses. When officers responded to the dealership's call, Sgt. Elkins said Cuevas fled on foot. He said a short pursuit followed before Cuevas was detained. The BPD found out that Cuevas was working with a female in California to steal identities in California, Tulsa and Bartlesville.

Sgt. Elkins said it is pretty normal for the Bartlesville Police Department to reach out and work with the U.S. Attorney's Office on some of the crimes that go outside the BPD's jurisdiction. He said this is a prime example of working together to stop every day crimes.

Officers further discovered the Mercedes had been fraudulently purchased in California on Friday, Nov. 22nd, 2019, and driven to Oklahoma, according to the Complaint. The defendant allegedly used the same identity when purchasing the Mercedes that was used to apply for financing at Patriot Chevrolet.

The Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations–Tulsa, and the Bartlesville Police Department are conducting the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin C. Leitch is prosecuting the case.

This matter will proceed in United States District Court in Tulsa, where the Complaint is currently pending. A Complaint is a temporary charge alleging a violation of law. For the case to proceed to trial, the United States must present the charge to a federal Grand Jury within 30 days of the defendant’s initial appearance in federal court. Once a Grand Jury returns an Indictment, a defendant has a right to a jury trial at which the United States would have the burden of proving the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.