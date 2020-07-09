Posted: Jul 09, 2020 10:23 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2020 10:23 AM

Max Gross

The State of Oklahoma is reporting 606 new COVID-19 cases according to the latest situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Three new deaths are being reported statewide in Muskogee, Oklahoma and Pawnee Counties.

There are 30 active cases in Washington County, an increase of one from Wednesday. Osage County remains constant at 17 active cases. Nowata County is flat as well with two total active cases.

The OSDH lists that 453 people are in the hospital, a slight decrease since Wednesday.