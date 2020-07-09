Posted: Jul 09, 2020 11:38 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2020 11:38 AM

Max Gross

Bartlesville’s Frontier Pool will open on Friday, July 10, according to a release from the City of Bartlesville. The pool was closed on June 25 after the main circulation pump impeller stopped working. City maintenance crews had difficulty locating the correct parts to repair the pump but finally received the last one on Wednesday.

Richard Kane YMCA CEO Robert Phillips said the pump is repaired and working fine. Crews will use Thursday to ensure the water balance is appropriate for swimmers. The city owns the frontier pool and sooner pool, which are both operated by the Richard Kane YMCA.