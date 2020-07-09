Posted: Jul 09, 2020 12:47 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2020 12:47 PM

Ty Loftis

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking place, the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings have been closed. There is a policy in place on how county workers should be paid when forced to be off for no fault of their own, but district one commissioner Randall Jones wants to make sure everyone is in agreement with how those policies are being followed.

The most recent incident occurred in district one a few weeks ago when several downtown businesses were forced to close because of a waterline break in Pawhuska. Jones said if you don't follow the guidelines laid out in the handbook properly, it can be very costly to the county.