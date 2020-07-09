News
City of Dewey
Posted: Jul 09, 2020 1:13 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2020 1:13 PM
Join #TeamLucy in Dewey This Weekend
Ty Loftis
Join #TeamLucy this weekend for a strike out cancer benefit. Beginning at 6 p.m. this Friday, there will be a $5 dinner plate, live band, snow cones, dunk tank, T-shirts and raffle tickets at Don Tyler Park in Dewey to help raise funds for #TeamLucy.
That Saturday and Sunday will feature youth softball tournaments. There is a $200 entry fee. All proceeds will benefit the Lucy family to assist with medical bills and any other expenses they may incur throughout this process. For more information, you may text 918-886-1368 or 918-977-1629.
« Back to News