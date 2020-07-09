Posted: Jul 09, 2020 1:57 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2020 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

You will have a chance to receive a free COVID-19 antibody test by participating in a blood drive on the Osage Nation campus on Tuesday, July 21st beginning at 9:30 a.m. An appointment is needed to donate. To schedule the appointment, call 918-287-5482.

Your test results will be mailed to you after the blood donation. Those getting the antibody test must be 18 or older. All donors will also receive a Gone Savin' Lives T-shirt and a choice of tickets to an area theme park.