Posted: Jul 09, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2020 3:16 PM

Max Gross

A man was arrested in Bartlesville on Tuesday night with over two pounds of marijuana in his possession. Gabrian Walls appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. Recommended charges in the case are possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm in commission of a felony and several lesser charges. The district’s attorney office has not filed official charges at this time.

According to an affidavit, Walls and a passenger were pulled over on Osage Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. An officer noted the smell of a marijuana coming from the vehicle. Walls surrendered a small jar that contained 5.2 grams of marijuana. He then said there was a shotgun and glock handgun inside the vehicle as well.

A search of the vehicle further produced three vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana containing 146 grams, 364 grams and 468 grams of the substance. Walls also had over $2,610 in large bills on his person. Walls is in custody at the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond.