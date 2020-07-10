Posted: Jul 10, 2020 3:41 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2020 3:41 AM

Tom Davis

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt says he remains opposed to mandating that residents wear masks, although he won't stop local municipalities from doing so.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 603 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing to 18,496 the number of confirmed cases. The department also reported three deaths Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll to 410.

State health officials also have reported a surge in the number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 with 453 patients Thursday, an increase of 85 from a week ago.