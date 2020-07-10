Posted: Jul 10, 2020 9:10 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2020 9:10 AM

Tom Davis

After 5 years in the making, the grand opening of the Tower Center at Unity Square takes place tonight in downtown Bartlesville.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is set to start at 5:50 p.m. this evening to celebrate the official opening of the Tower Center at Unity Square.

Bartlesville Radio will broadcast live from the event beginng at 5pm tonight on 100.1 KYFM . Stop by out tent for a free t-shirt. The giveaways begin at 6pm after the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The grand opening will be immediately followed by the Sizzlin' Summer Series "Beach Party" with live music, food trucks and an opportunity for kids to cool off under the spray of a Bartlesville fire truck.

The events are free and open to the public. Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Social distancing and the frequent use of hand sanitizer will be encouraged, and masks are recommended, though optional.