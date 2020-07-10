Posted: Jul 10, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2020 10:19 AM

Max Gross

The State of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 spike continues as 596 new cases are being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health in its Friday situation update. Six new deaths are being reported statewide, none of them locally.

31 active cases are being listed in Washington County, an increase one since Thursday. Osage County is now listing 25 active cases, a jump of eight new cases since Thursday. Nowata County has two active cases. There has been no change in the last three days in case numbers in Nowata County.

The OSDH lists 487 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, an increasing trend since Thursday.

MORE INFO HERE.