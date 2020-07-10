Posted: Jul 10, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2020 10:37 AM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook’s Third Thursday in the park will be back next week at the Skiatook Central Park starting at 6 p.m.

There will be vendors, food trucks and live music from Cliff Top to provide entertainment for the entire family. The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to come out for a night of free fun that is sure to be had by all. Proper precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information or to receive a vendor form, you may call 918-396-3702. You can also email the chamber at admin@skiatookchamber.com.