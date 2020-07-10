Posted: Jul 10, 2020 2:05 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2020 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

It was announced Friday afternoon that the 2020 Cavalcade warmup barrel race, which was scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled. This is an event that was scheduled to take place at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Heavy rainfall may have contributed to the cancelation, but Chairman of the Cavalcade Rodeo, Jeff Bute, says they will continue to make decisions that have the safety of everyone’s best interest at heart throughout the week.

The first rodeo performance is still scheduled to take place on this Tuesday at 9 a.m. Real Country KRIG 104.9 will be broadcasting live from 9-11.