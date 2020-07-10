Posted: Jul 10, 2020 3:02 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2020 3:02 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with an extensive legal history was arrested for vandalizing two businesses in downtown Bartlesville. Denton Gage was charged with damage to public property and harassing communication for incidents that occurred on May 14. Gage appeared in court on Friday after being arrested on a warrant.

According to an affidavit, Gage was seen on surveillance video spray painting the word ‘Baby’ on the exterior of the businesses located on Adams Boulevard. The victim says before this she received several phone calls from Gage. Initially he would talk on the phone and then on subsequent calls he would just breathe in to the phone. An officer was familiar with the person in the video and identified him as Gage.

Bond was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact the victim or the business. Gage entered a guilty plea on the two misdemeanor charges.