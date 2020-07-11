Posted: Jul 11, 2020 4:14 AMUpdated: Jul 11, 2020 4:18 AM

Tom Davis

After a day of rain, the sun came out and nice breeze provided some added comfort for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Tower Center at Unity Square early Friday evening.

Five years in the making and with lots of community support, the venue finally opened with two bands, some food trucks and more. Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland, Vice-Mayor Alan Gentges and City Councilor Jim Curd cut the ceremonial ribbon for Tower Center at Unity Square just before 6pm Friday evening just prior to the kick off of the Sizzlin' Summer Beach party event that lasted into the evening featuring two area bands.

Phillips 66 donated $100,000 to help fund the addition of native landscaping at the Tower Center at Unity Square. Other funds for the project came from the Lyon Foundation ($250,000), ConocoPhillips ($100,000), the Parsons Foundation ($60,000), and Arvest Bank ($10,000). Many other gifts have also been received for the project.

Voters approved $1.75 million for the downtown community green space project in the General Obligation Bond Election held in March 2018.

The city's new green space is located between the Price Tower and the Bartlesville Community Center, at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue.