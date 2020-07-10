Posted: Jul 11, 2020 6:19 AMUpdated: Jul 11, 2020 6:20 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive are on the rise in Oklahoma, however many categories are trending below other neighboring states, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The OSDH released another version of its weekly epidemiology report on Friday afternoon, which shows overall statistical trends for COVID-19 testing across Oklahoma.

Last week, 9.2 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in the state. Since the pandemic began, Oklahoma has had 5.2 percent of its tests come back positive.

Oklahoma ranks 41st out of the 50 states in reported cases per capita. Lower than neighboring Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico and Colorado. The state has had 418.5 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

The death rate across the state was down 25-percent from last week, with 15 deaths reported. Oklahoma ranks 37th out of the 50 states in death rate, with 10.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

96-percent of the deaths in the state have come from 33-percent of the cases, in people aged 50 and older.

The average age of individuals who have died of the virus in Oklahoma is 75.

FULL REPORT