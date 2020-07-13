News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 3:57 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 3:57 AM
State Senator Julie Daniels Talks SCOTUS Decision Regarding Oklahoma Cases on Indian Land
Tom Davis
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that about half of the land in Oklahoma is within a Native American reservation, a decision that will have major consequences for both past and future criminal and civil cases.
Oklahoma State State Senator Julie Daniels is asking a lot of questions in an effort to gain clarity on the decision and how it will affect prosecutors, law enforcement and everyone else.
The court's 5-4 decision hinged on the question of whether the Creek reservation continued to exist after Oklahoma became a state.
The ruling will have significant legal implications for eastern Oklahoma. Much of Tulsa, the state's second-largest city, is located on Muscogee (Creek) land.
