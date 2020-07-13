Posted: Jul 13, 2020 4:01 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 4:04 AM

Connor Harbit

The Caney Police Department is investigating a house fire that occured Saturday evening. Officers arrived at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Hooker Street to ensure no one was inside the structure.

Caney Fire Department units arrived shortly afterward and extingushed the fire quickly.

Reserve officers with the police department secured the scene until a State Fire Marshal Investigator arrived.

It's not known at this time whether the fire was accidental or intentional.

If anyone has information regarding events that may be related or may have transpired prior to the fire, contact the Caney Police Department at 620-879-2141. Callers may remain anonymous.