Posted: Jul 13, 2020 9:46 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 9:46 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met for its regularly scheduled meeting in downtown Bartlesville.

The commissioners approved and passed all items, including a donation to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office from the Harper Family for the Sherriff’s Grant-Capital Outlay Account. They heard a report from the Washington County Election Board for June. They also heard the Court Clerk’s Records Management and Preservation Report for June, as well.

The commissioners then gave road updates during their commissioner’s report.