Posted: Jul 13, 2020 10:09 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 10:09 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners accepted a donation of 16 bunk beds from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s office. These beds will be used in the Nowata County Jail. This continues a trend of improvements at the jail ever since a leak forced the jail to be vacated in the spring of 2019.

Sheriff Jason McClain was grateful for district one crews who made two separate trips to Tulsa to haul the beds back to Nowata.

The commissioners approved a disaster recovery plan for the county clerk’s office. Also, six-month bids were let for both pipe and concrete. Finally, a discussion was heard about possible solutions for a leaking air conditioner in the treasurer’s office.