Posted: Jul 13, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 10:30 AM

Max Gross

510 new COVID-19 cases are being reported across the state on Monday according to the latest situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Two new deaths are being reported statewide, none of them locally.

Washington County is reported to have 26 active cases on Monday. Osage County is now listing 34 active cases according to the report. Nowata County is down to one active case as well.

The OSDH says 499 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 according to data that was last reported on Friday, July 10.