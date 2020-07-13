Posted: Jul 13, 2020 11:43 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 11:43 AM

Max Gross

A cow in the road caused a severe traffic accident near Barnsdall on Sunday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting that two miles north of Barnsdall on Highway 123 a vehicle struck a cow standing in the roadway.

The first vehicle, a 2010 Dodge Charger struck the cow in the middle of the road. Then a 2013 Honda civic struck the first vehicle. Three people were sent to the hospital and quickly released. The driver of the second vehicle was admitted to the Jane Phillips Medical with internal injuries.

The cow ran from the scene and was not located. Its condition is unknown.