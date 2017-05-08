Posted: Jul 13, 2020 12:39 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 12:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday where several important items were discussed.

Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts advised the commissioners that it would be best to continue with the current procedures put in place for the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings. The commissioners agreed, thus keeping things as they have in weeks past.

The commissioners signed a resolution declaring property in Pawhuska as surplus and no longer needed for county purposes. A deed was then signed transferring that property over to the City of Pawhuska, who has expressed interest in cleaning that area up.

The commissioners signed into an interlocal agreement with the town of Hominy. District one commissioner Randall Jones said they would be signing several more of these in the future with other towns across the county. The commissioners will continue to use Kellogg Engineering for its on-call services.

Two utility permits were signed, one for district two and the other for district three. The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will take place next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.