Posted: Jul 13, 2020 1:26 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Area school districts are looking at what way is safest to return to learning once school resumes this fall. Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley says four different, “return to school committees,” consisting of teachers, parents and administrators have spoke with leading health experts on what the best route to proceed may be.

McCauley added that in this plan, the school is changing its attendance policy so that if a student feels ill and is forced to stay home, as long as the student gets their work complete, the day won't count against them. McCauley said the school is taking other steps to ensure physical contact is limited. McCauley says plans will be finalized at the Monday, July 20th school board meeting.

For anyone with questions, comments or concerns, McCauley encourages you to show up at Custer Stadium this Wednesday for an in-person meeting. The first meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. and the other one will be held at 8:30 that evening.