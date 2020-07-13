Posted: Jul 13, 2020 1:54 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 1:55 PM

Severe thunderstorms covered eastern Oklahoma on Saturday evening. The effects of this caused a serious accident in Oologah. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting that vehicle hit a fallen tree at County Road 430 around 10:30 p.m.

A 2013 Ford Explorer with two passengers was traveling eastbound when a tree fell across the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed. However, the passenger of the vehicle was transported to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa with critical injuries. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts but airbags in the vehicle did not deploy. No update has been provided on the status of the occupants.