Posted: Jul 13, 2020 2:16 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 2:16 PM

Max Gross

Nowata County treasurer Lynn Wesson brought forward a resolution for the liquidation of a county investment at Monday morning’s meeting. The resolution will put the $250,000 investment into the county’s operational budget. Wesson explains the resolution.

The commissioners would approve the resolution. In December 2019, Wesson and the board authorized the liquidation of a $675,000 investment. The county still holds $1.5 million in investment funds.